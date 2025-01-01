$32,985+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 2500
SLT | BACK UP CAM | LOADED
2015 RAM 2500
SLT | BACK UP CAM | LOADED
Location
Total Auto Sales
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
647-938-6825
$32,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
205,704KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL9FG510464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 205,704 KM
Vehicle Description
** JUST ARRIVED! VERY CLEAN TRUCK! WELL MAINTAINED! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! A MUST SEE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **
===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!
**GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, TOW/HAUL, 2WD / 4WD LOCK / 4WD LOW / & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **
>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**
** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **
