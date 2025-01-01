Menu
** JUST ARRIVED! VERY CLEAN TRUCK! WELL MAINTAINED! ** 
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! A MUST SEE!! ** 

**GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, TOW/HAUL, 2WD / 4WD LOCK / 4WD LOW / & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** 

** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **

2015 RAM 2500

205,704 KM

Details Description

$32,985

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 2500

SLT | BACK UP CAM | LOADED

12489958

2015 RAM 2500

SLT | BACK UP CAM | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$32,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,704KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL9FG510464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 205,704 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! VERY CLEAN TRUCK! WELL MAINTAINED! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! A MUST SEE!! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLUE EXTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, TOW/HAUL, 2WD / 4WD LOCK / 4WD LOW / & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 RAM 2500