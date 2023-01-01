Menu
2015 RAM Cargo Van

250,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

2015 RAM Cargo Van

2015 RAM Cargo Van

119" WB

2015 RAM Cargo Van

119" WB

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

250,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10534815
  • Stock #: 646885
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAGXFR646885

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 646885
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

auto air power windows power lock power mirrors certified roof rack shelf in

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
76 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
2 Speakers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Commercial Grade Suspension
6049# Gvwr 816.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

