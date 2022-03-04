$37,999+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster
LOW KMS 1500 LOW ROOF DIESEL VAN
Location
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
91,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8494642
- VIN: 3C6TRVAD9FE517709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 91,555 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT RUNNING DIESEL VAN. $699 SAFETY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
