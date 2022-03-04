Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

91,555 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

LOW KMS 1500 LOW ROOF DIESEL VAN

2015 RAM ProMaster

LOW KMS 1500 LOW ROOF DIESEL VAN

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

91,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8494642
  • VIN: 3C6TRVAD9FE517709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 91,555 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT RUNNING DIESEL VAN.  $699 SAFETY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

