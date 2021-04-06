Menu
2015 Scion xB

183,300 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $499

183,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6969464
  • VIN: JTLZE4FE8FJ072574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,300 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERABLUETOOTH


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


647-703-2620


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

