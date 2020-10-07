+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru BRZ, a Great Condition Performance Commuter ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Subaru BRZ comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER BOXER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: SUNROOF and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed: "Yes, the 2015 Subaru BRZ is a fine option among used sports car. The BRZ is a blast to drive, thanks to its surefooted handling and peppy four-cylinder engine. It returns good fuel economy and rates highly for crash safety. The BRZ is among the least expensive used cars to buy in this class as well," (cars.usnews.com). "Throttle response is immediate, and the engine revs willingly, making for a fun driving experience. The manual transmission is crisp and enjoyable to shift. The automatic transmission changes gears quickly; drivers can also change gears on their own using the steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. The BRZs well-tuned handling only adds to the fun. This rear-wheel-drive coupe remains very stable through turns. The steering feels sharp and responsive," (cars.usnews.com). "The Subaru BRZ is a fun, affordable, rear-wheel-drive sport coupe thats small, nimble and tossable. Its fun and easy to drive on a race track. For 2015, Subaru BRZ gets a revised suspension that makes it even more stable in hard cornering," (newcartestdrive.com). INCLUDES NAVIGATION ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and three sets of keys. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5