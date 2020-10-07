2015 Subaru BRZ

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Active Handling Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Door Map Pockets Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Seating Reclining Seats

Additional Features Premium Audio Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Cloth Interior DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

