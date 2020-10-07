Menu
2015 Subaru BRZ

93,174 KM

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2015 Subaru BRZ

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

93,174KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5898822
  VIN: jf1zcab19f9602433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,174 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Subaru BRZ, a Great Condition Performance Commuter ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Subaru BRZ comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER BOXER MOTOR that puts out 200 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: SUNROOF and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed: "Yes, the 2015 Subaru BRZ is a fine option among used sports car. The BRZ is a blast to drive, thanks to its surefooted handling and peppy four-cylinder engine. It returns good fuel economy and rates highly for crash safety. The BRZ is among the least expensive used cars to buy in this class as well," (cars.usnews.com). "Throttle response is immediate, and the engine revs willingly, making for a fun driving experience. The manual transmission is crisp and enjoyable to shift. The automatic transmission changes gears quickly; drivers can also change gears on their own using the steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. The BRZs well-tuned handling only adds to the fun. This rear-wheel-drive coupe remains very stable through turns. The steering feels sharp and responsive," (cars.usnews.com). "The Subaru BRZ is a fun, affordable, rear-wheel-drive sport coupe thats small, nimble and tossable. Its fun and easy to drive on a race track. For 2015, Subaru BRZ gets a revised suspension that makes it even more stable in hard cornering," (newcartestdrive.com). INCLUDES NAVIGATION ! Comes complete with power locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and three sets of keys. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Reclining Seats
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Cloth Interior
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

