Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru BRZ

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru BRZ

2015 Subaru BRZ

- GRIMMSPEED INTAKE|PERFORMANC EXHAUST|LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru BRZ

- GRIMMSPEED INTAKE|PERFORMANC EXHAUST|LOW KMS

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

52,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7492641
  • Stock #: STOCK-36
  • VIN: JF1ZCAB15F8604606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GrimmSpeed Cold Air Intake, Performance Exhaust (Original Included), Navigation, Paddle Shifters, Bluetooth, AUX, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Windows, AC, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More

2015 Subaru BRZ 2dr Cpe Auto. Safety Certified Vehicle.

2 Set of Rims and Tires. All Season and Winter Tires Included.

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400 www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco (416) 766-6226 At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2011 Scion xB AUTO -...
 210,000 KM
$6,800 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A5 KOMFORT...
 85,000 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 179,000 KM
$13,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory