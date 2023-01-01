$17,895+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru Outback
3.6R LIMITED V6 | NAVI | ONE OWNER | LIKE NEW
Location
2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
211,224KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10217670
- Stock #: 68BE6B
- VIN: 4S4BSFLC9F3307097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 211,224 KM
Vehicle Description
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! ONLY ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED! A MUST SEE!! **
===>> FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE
** GORGEOUS WHITE ON PREMIUM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH 3.6R LIMITED PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY FUNCTION FOR DRIVER'S SEAT AND MIRRORS, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, MOONROOF, ROOF RAILS, X-MODE (OFF-ROAD ASSIST), AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICERS, FOG LIGHTS, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AUTO-ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS, LED HEADLIGHTS, 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!!**
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1
