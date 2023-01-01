2015 Subaru Outback

$17,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 1 , 2 2 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10217670

10217670 Stock #: 68BE6B

68BE6B VIN: 4S4BSFLC9F3307097

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Wagon

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 211,224 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.