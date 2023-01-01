Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Outback

211,224 KM

Details Description

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R LIMITED V6 | NAVI | ONE OWNER | LIKE NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Outback

3.6R LIMITED V6 | NAVI | ONE OWNER | LIKE NEW

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

  1. 10217670
  2. 10217670
  3. 10217670
  4. 10217670
  5. 10217670
  6. 10217670
  7. 10217670
  8. 10217670
  9. 10217670
  10. 10217670
  11. 10217670
  12. 10217670
  13. 10217670
  14. 10217670
  15. 10217670
  16. 10217670
  17. 10217670
  18. 10217670
  19. 10217670
  20. 10217670
  21. 10217670
  22. 10217670
  23. 10217670
  24. 10217670
  25. 10217670
  26. 10217670
  27. 10217670
  28. 10217670
  29. 10217670
  30. 10217670
  31. 10217670
  32. 10217670
  33. 10217670
  34. 10217670
  35. 10217670
  36. 10217670
  37. 10217670
  38. 10217670
  39. 10217670
  40. 10217670
  41. 10217670
  42. 10217670
  43. 10217670
  44. 10217670
  45. 10217670
  46. 10217670
  47. 10217670
  48. 10217670
  49. 10217670
  50. 10217670
Contact Seller

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,224KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10217670
  • Stock #: 68BE6B
  • VIN: 4S4BSFLC9F3307097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 211,224 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! BEST DEAL IN ONTARIO!! **
** LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! ONLY ONE OWNER SINCE NEW!! **
** NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED! A MUST SEE!! **


===>> FREE CARFAX AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE
===>> FINANCE TODAY! APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE


** GORGEOUS WHITE ON PREMIUM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH 3.6R LIMITED PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, POWER-ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MEMORY FUNCTION FOR DRIVER'S SEAT AND MIRRORS, HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, KEYLESS ENTRY AND IGNITION, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, MOONROOF, ROOF RAILS, X-MODE (OFF-ROAD ASSIST), AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, HEATED WINDSHIELD WIPER DE-ICERS, FOG LIGHTS, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, AUTO-ON/OFF HEADLIGHTS, LED HEADLIGHTS, 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE!!**




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ TOTALAUTOSALES




*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $695. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide various extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

2014 Mercedes-Benz M...
 181,214 KM
$20,985 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz M...
 118,509 KM
$27,985 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Crown Vict...
 72,845 KM
$10,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory