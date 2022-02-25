$33,900+ tax & licensing
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Drivetime Fine Cars
416-661-0222
2015 Subaru WRX
w/Sport-tech Pkg
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
107,329KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8337945
- VIN: JF1VA2U65F9816709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1