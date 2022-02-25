Menu
2015 Subaru WRX

107,329 KM

Details Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Drivetime Fine Cars

416-661-0222

w/Sport-tech Pkg

Location

Drivetime Fine Cars

3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1

416-661-0222

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

107,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8337945
  • VIN: JF1VA2U65F9816709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

