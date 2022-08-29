$19,895+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru WRX STI
- INVIDIA EXHAUST|SUNROOF|CAMERA|LEATHER
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Subaru WRX STi - Invidia High Performance Exhaust, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 197,000 KM.
We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : 11am - 4pm
Vehicle Features
