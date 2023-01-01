2015 Subaru WRX STI

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9976268

9976268 VIN: JF1VA2M63F9829331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.