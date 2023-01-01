$18,880+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry
4DR SDN I4 AUTO XSE
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
69,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10603119
- VIN: 4T1BF1FKXFU958856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 154203
- Mileage 69,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Automatic
FWD
