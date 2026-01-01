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Key Features: *6.1-Inch Infotainment System *Bluetooth Connectivity *Rearview Camera *Cloth Interior *6-Speaker Surround Sound System *Keyless Entry *Heated Side Mirrors *Engine Immobilizer Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician. For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2015 Toyota Camry

95,731 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Camry

LE Pkg. No Accidents Well Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
13993674

2015 Toyota Camry

LE Pkg. No Accidents Well Maintained

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 13993674
  2. 13993674
  3. 13993674
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,731KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK3FU948752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:



*6.1-Inch Infotainment System

*Bluetooth Connectivity

*Rearview Camera

*Cloth Interior

*6-Speaker Surround Sound System

*Keyless Entry

*Heated Side Mirrors

*Engine Immobilizer



Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.



For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2015 Toyota Camry LE Pkg. No Accidents Well Maintained 95,731 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-740-XXXX

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416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
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$14,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2015 Toyota Camry