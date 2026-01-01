$14,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Camry
LE Pkg. No Accidents Well Maintained
2015 Toyota Camry
LE Pkg. No Accidents Well Maintained
Location
Trento Kia
5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,731 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
*6.1-Inch Infotainment System
*Bluetooth Connectivity
*Rearview Camera
*Cloth Interior
*6-Speaker Surround Sound System
*Keyless Entry
*Heated Side Mirrors
*Engine Immobilizer
Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.
For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.
Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Trento Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Trento Kia
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416-740-XXXX(click to show)
416-740-8800
Alternate Numbers1-866-981-3365
+ taxes & licensing>
416-740-8800