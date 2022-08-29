$16,999+ tax & licensing
647-981-0441
2015 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Kaizen Car Sales
29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
- Listing ID: 9293554
- VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC290507
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,699 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota Corolla S, One Owner, Leather, Navigation, automatic seats, bluetooth, and much more options. Always serviced at Toyota, rubber matts, front camera, reverse camera, full leather seats.
Warranty and Winter tires available for additonal cost
Financing Available.
carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FKO8NPrIIsXVQbOJ0OurRhVx30//CAYF
contact 647 981 0441 if your interested
price does not include licensing and HST
Vehicle Features
