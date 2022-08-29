Menu
2015 Toyota Corolla

127,699 KM

$16,999

Kaizen Car Sales

647-981-0441

S

S

Location

29 Pemican Ct #8, North York, ON M9M 2L4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9293554
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC290507

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,699 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota Corolla S, One Owner, Leather, Navigation, automatic seats, bluetooth, and much more options. Always serviced at Toyota, rubber matts, front camera, reverse camera, full leather seats.

Warranty and Winter tires available for additonal cost

 

Financing Available.

carfax link: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=FKO8NPrIIsXVQbOJ0OurRhVx30//CAYF

 

contact 647 981 0441 if your interested

 

price does not include licensing and HST

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

