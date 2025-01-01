Menu
<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>No Accidents | <strong>Unbeatable Prices!</strong></span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 12pt; margin-bottom: 12pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Dont miss this reliable </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>2015 Toyota Highlander XLE</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> with </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>188,000 km</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> – priced as the </span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>lowest on the market right now</span><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>!</span><strong id=docs-internal-guid-a9a704aa-7fff-9de5-0d68-05d0b3858241 style=font-weight: normal;></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Were currently preparing and detailing this vehicle to ensure it exceeds our standards and your expectations. Call us at (416) 636-7776 or send us an email to book your exclusive viewing before it hits the market. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>We finance all types of credit. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Visit </span><a style=text-decoration: none; href=https://autorevinc.ca/financing/><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #1155cc; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: underline; -webkit-text-decoration-skip: none; text-decoration-skip-ink: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>https://autorevinc.ca/financing/</span></a></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Auto Rev Inc.</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>4457B Chesswood Dr</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>& 4459 Chesswood Dr</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Toronto, ON</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>M3J 2C2 </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>T: (416)636-7776</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com </span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Hours of Operation</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM</span></p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>SUNDAYS CLOSED</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: bold; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;> </span></p>

2015 Toyota Highlander

188,000 KM

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD - NO ACCIDENTS, DEALER MAINTENANCE

12770333

2015 Toyota Highlander

XLE AWD - NO ACCIDENTS, DEALER MAINTENANCE

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDJKRFH4FS153728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents | Unbeatable Prices!

Don't miss this reliable 2015 Toyota Highlander XLE with 188,000 km – priced as the lowest on the market right now!

We're currently preparing and detailing this vehicle to ensure it exceeds our standards and your expectations. Call us at (416) 636-7776 or send us an email to book your exclusive viewing before it hits the market. 

 

 

We finance all types of credit. 

Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary. 

You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: autorevinc@gmail.com 

 

Hours of Operation

Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Saturdays  10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

SUNDAYS CLOSED

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

416-828-0075
$19,900

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2015 Toyota Highlander