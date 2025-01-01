$19,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD - NO ACCIDENTS, DEALER MAINTENANCE
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents | Unbeatable Prices!
Don't miss this reliable 2015 Toyota Highlander XLE with 188,000 km – priced as the lowest on the market right now!
We're currently preparing and detailing this vehicle to ensure it exceeds our standards and your expectations. Call us at (416) 636-7776 or send us an email to book your exclusive viewing before it hits the market.
We finance all types of credit.
Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/
To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 6.99%. OAC.*High risk rates vary.
You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing.
Hours of Operation
Weekdays 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturdays 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
Vehicle Features
