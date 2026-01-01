Menu
Used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE for sale in North York, ON

2015 Toyota RAV4

185,142 KM

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

13486193

2015 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,142KM
VIN 2T3RFREV8FW282732

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 222233
  • Mileage 185,142 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2015 Toyota RAV4