2015 TOYOTA RAV4 LE FWD, NO ACCIDENT, CLEAN CARFAX, LOADED WITH HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRIR, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MORE TO MENTION, MUST BE SEEN.

WE PROVIDE YOU FULL HISTORY REPORT ON EVERY VEHICLE. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE. SAME DAY EASY FINANCE AND LEASE APPROVALS WITH COMPETITIVE RATES.

ALL VEHICLES CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $499 ( OIL CHANGE INCLUDED ), IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. WE DO PROVIDE EXTENDED WARRANTIES WITH TIME OR MILEAGE LIMIT SUITABLE FOR YOUR NEED. WE ARRANGE SHIPPING FOR OUT OF PROVINCE CUSTOMERS. ALL SEASON, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES ARE AVAILABLE FOR GREAT PRICES.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:

PHONE: 416-661-1515

TEXT: 647-294-2843

E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA

ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4