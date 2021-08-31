Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

104,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

Contact Seller

$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7803093
  • Stock #: 153783
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV4FW343557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 153783
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE All Wheel Drive (AWD)
with 103000 One Owner
in Mint Condition
Features: Moonroof, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Sport Fabric Seat Material, Eco Mode and Sport Drive Select Button, 6.1" Touch Display, Satellite Radio, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth with Steering wheel Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Rear Seats heater duct, Power Windows with Auto Up/Down.
6 Speed Automatic Transmission
Actual pictures are provided,

Financing from 5.99% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving
away in your new car.
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($1999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2014 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 137,000 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Odyssey
 153,000 KM
$20,888 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 2.0 TFS...
 43,000 KM
$36,488 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory