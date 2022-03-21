Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota RAV4

129,722 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota RAV4

FWD 4dr XLE

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

  1. 8808821
  2. 8808821
  3. 8808821
  4. 8808821
  5. 8808821
  6. 8808821
  7. 8808821
  8. 8808821
  9. 8808821
  10. 8808821
  11. 8808821
  12. 8808821
  13. 8808821
  14. 8808821
  15. 8808821
  16. 8808821
  17. 8808821
  18. 8808821
  19. 8808821
  20. 8808821
  21. 8808821
  22. 8808821
  23. 8808821
  24. 8808821
  25. 8808821
  26. 8808821
  27. 8808821
  28. 8808821
  29. 8808821
  30. 8808821
  31. 8808821
  32. 8808821
  33. 8808821
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

129,722KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8808821
  • Stock #: 209226
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV9FW209226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 209226
  • Mileage 129,722 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota RAV 4 is loaded with sunroof, rear camera, heated seats, tilt& telecopic steering, bluetooth, cruise contro, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags. 


4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 180 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 


**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $799 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional fee of $799, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 87,094 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A6 4dr Sdn...
 107,463 KM
$26,780 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 159,330 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory