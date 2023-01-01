$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AAA Auto Group
647-633-3299
2015 Toyota Sienna
5DR SE 8-PASS FWD
Location
3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6
143,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10404081
- VIN: 5TDXK3DC2FS642532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Lumbar Support
Immobilizer
Compass
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Conversation mirror
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Exterior
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: P235/50R19 AS -inc: temporary spare
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.935 Axle Ratio
79 L Fuel Tank
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Diversity antenna
Bluetooth Capability
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Seating
4-way power adjustable passenger seat
Additional Features
GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
driver seat vertical adjustment
USB Audio input
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Manual Fold Into Floor
Interior Concealed Storage
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Advanced Voice Recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Manual Recline
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert
dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
driver seat recline adjustment
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block
driver foldable armrest
electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage
driver seat fore/aft
passenger seat fore/aft
passenger seat recline and passenger foldable armrest
Wheels: 19 6 Spoke Alloy w/Locks
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
715 kg (5
display of artist
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
Coloured Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
995 lbs)
Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes) and 7 display screen
