$28,880+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
888-507-5798
2015 Toyota Sienna
5DR LIMITED 7-PASS FWD
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
888-507-5798
$28,880
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8710865
- Stock #: 153906
- VIN: 5TDYK3DC9FS675502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota Sienna 5dr Limited,DVD, NAVI,SUNROOF,LEATHER,POWER SLIDING DOOR 7-Pass FWD Automatic 3.5L 6-Cyl Gasoline
The car is in mint condition, Fully Loaded, One Owner's car
This is a SALE Price: $28880 Actual Price is $29998
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
We approve all credit
Use the application form below for financing :
https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq
We do Financing on the spot
Key Features:
Reverse camera Blindside monitoring Heated seats
Sunroof Captain seats Navigation System with traffic map
* Entertainment System with 9" display
* LaneWatch blind spot display
* Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
* Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines
* Blind Spot Information (BSI) system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
* Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
* Collision Mitigation Braking System
* Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
* Lane Keeping Assist System
* Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system
* Controlled Braking
* Hill Start Assist
* Tire Pressure Monitoring System
* Advanced Compatibility Engineering
* Six standard airbags
* Solid frame structure
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified.
Financing Available on the spot
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
Are you looking for 8 PASSENGER 4WD SUVs (HIGHLANDER, caravan, Odyssey, Sienna, journey) Why don't you get a PILOT Touring fully loaded?
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St #4 Notrh York ON M3J1N6
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.