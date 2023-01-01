Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

116,383 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5 DOOR HATCHBACK|5 SPEED MANUAL|ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5 DOOR HATCHBACK|5 SPEED MANUAL|ALLOYS

Location

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,383KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10147107
  • Stock #: 15116
  • VIN: 3VW117AU7FM008563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 15116
  • Mileage 116,383 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! LOCAL ONTARIO 1 OWNER! 
1.8 TSI! 4 CYLINDER GASOLINE WITH TURBO! GREAT LOOKING AND RUNNING CAR! 


MOST DESIRABLE COLOR COMBO-BLACK ON BLACK~


 


JET BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH, 5 SPEED MANUAL, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING, OEM ALLOY WHEELS and much more! 2 key fobs! 


NON-SMOKER! NO PET DAMAGE! 



USED WINTER RIM AND TIRE PACKAGE AVAILABLE FOR $350 plus hst! 


2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Clients,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM / FRIDAY 11-5PM / SATURDAY 11-4PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~


**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***


VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.


 


~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rover

2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 197,322 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 AWD 28i~...
 129,200 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 116,620 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rover

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

Call Dealer

416-654-XXXX

(click to show)

416-654-3413

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory