2015 Volkswagen Golf
5 DOOR HATCHBACK|5 SPEED MANUAL|ALLOYS
Location
Auto Rover
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10147107
- Stock #: 15116
- VIN: 3VW117AU7FM008563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 116,383 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! LOCAL ONTARIO 1 OWNER!
1.8 TSI! 4 CYLINDER GASOLINE WITH TURBO! GREAT LOOKING AND RUNNING CAR!
MOST DESIRABLE COLOR COMBO-BLACK ON BLACK~
JET BLACK ON BLACK CLOTH, 5 SPEED MANUAL, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, ICE COLD AIR CONDITIONING, OEM ALLOY WHEELS and much more! 2 key fobs!
NON-SMOKER! NO PET DAMAGE!
USED WINTER RIM AND TIRE PACKAGE AVAILABLE FOR $350 plus hst!
**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
To our Valued Clients,
AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM / FRIDAY 11-5PM / SATURDAY 11-4PM.
~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $995 plus hst~
**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**
***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***
VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.
~We SERVICE what we SELL~
Vehicle Features
