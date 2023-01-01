$15,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10409064
- VIN: 3VW217AU4FM002854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,490 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, a Great Choice for a Refined Commuter !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Volkswagen Golf comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 170 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "On a typical commute, the 2015 VW Golf delivers a comfortable and compliant ride quality that irons out ruts and potholes with ease. With a relatively small footprint and excellent overall visibility, it's an easy car to drive and park in tight spaces," (edumunds.com).
"It's hard to stand out in such a competitive class, yet the 2015 Golf does just that. This VW is one of the most engaging compact cars from a performance perspective, thanks to its sharp steering, taut suspension, and eager turbocharged engine. Step inside the Golf's refined cabin, and you'll find a good amount of space in both rows," (cars.usnews.com).
Winner in 2015 Best Compact Car for the Money
Winner in 2015 Best Compact Car for Families (cars.usnews.com)
INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
