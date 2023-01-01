Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

114,490 KM

Details

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,490KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10409064
  • VIN: 3VW217AU4FM002854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,490 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, a Great Choice for a Refined Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2015 Volkswagen Golf comes with a 1.8 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 170 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "On a typical commute, the 2015 VW Golf delivers a comfortable and compliant ride quality that irons out ruts and potholes with ease. With a relatively small footprint and excellent overall visibility, it's an easy car to drive and park in tight spaces," (edumunds.com).

 

"It's hard to stand out in such a competitive class, yet the 2015 Golf does just that. This VW is one of the most engaging compact cars from a performance perspective, thanks to its sharp steering, taut suspension, and eager turbocharged engine. Step inside the Golf's refined cabin, and you'll find a good amount of space in both rows," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Winner in 2015 Best Compact Car for the Money

 

Winner in 2015 Best Compact Car for Families (cars.usnews.com)

 

INCLUDES BACK UP CAMERA !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

