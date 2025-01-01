$13,450+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
TRENDLINE
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$13,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN TITLE
VERY LOW MILEAGE( 86KM)
FULLY CERTIFIED( include in price)
UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE
FINANACE AVAILABLE
Features:
🚗 2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI 📍 Only 86,000 km | Clean Title | Super Clean Condition
This Golf TSI is in excellent shape — drives smooth and looks amazing! ✅ 1.8L Turbo Engine – Great power & fuel efficiency ✅ Automatic Transmission ✅ Alloy Wheels ✅ Heated Seats ✅ Bluetooth / Backup Camera ✅ Air Conditioning ✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
💎 Super clean inside and out — no accidents, no issues, clean title! 🧾 Safety included in price
WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.
📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam
🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available
📍 Located in 1275 Finch west 💰 Asking: $13450
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Best Auto Collection
(437) 422-9465