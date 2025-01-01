Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>CLEAN TITLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>VERY LOW MILEAGE( 86KM)</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>FULLY CERTIFIED( include in price)</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANACE AVAILABLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Features:</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>🚗 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI</span> 📍 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Only 86,000 km | Clean Title | Super Clean Condition</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>This Golf TSI is in excellent shape — drives smooth and looks amazing! ✅ 1.8L Turbo Engine – Great power & fuel efficiency ✅ Automatic Transmission ✅ Alloy Wheels ✅ Heated Seats ✅ Bluetooth / Backup Camera ✅ Air Conditioning ✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>💎 Super clean inside and out — no accidents, no issues, clean title! 🧾 Safety included in price</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>📍 Located in 1275 Finch west 💰 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Asking: $13450</span></p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Watch This Vehicle
13112837

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TRENDLINE

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

  1. 1761539901936
  2. 1761539902580
  3. 1761539903007
  4. 1761539903500
  5. 1761539904072
  6. 1761539904612
  7. 1761539905111
  8. 1761539905669
  9. 1761539906164
  10. 1761539906605
  11. 1761539907051
  12. 1761539907475
  13. 1761539907897
  14. 1761539908365
  15. 1761539908802
  16. 1761539909262
  17. 1761539909672
  18. 1761539910154
  19. 1761539910607
  20. 1761539911050
  21. 1761539911489
  22. 1761539911929
  23. 1761539912381
  24. 1761539912802
  25. 1761539913250
  26. 1761539913683
  27. 1761539914145
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW217AU6FM007098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE

VERY LOW MILEAGE( 86KM)

FULLY CERTIFIED( include in price)

UP TO THREE YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE

FINANACE AVAILABLE

Features:

🚗 2015 Volkswagen Golf TSI 📍 Only 86,000 km | Clean Title | Super Clean Condition

This Golf TSI is in excellent shape — drives smooth and looks amazing! ✅ 1.8L Turbo Engine – Great power & fuel efficiency ✅ Automatic Transmission ✅ Alloy Wheels ✅ Heated Seats ✅ Bluetooth / Backup Camera ✅ Air Conditioning ✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors

💎 Super clean inside and out — no accidents, no issues, clean title! 🧾 Safety included in price

WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5

  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam

🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

 

📍 Located in 1275 Finch west 💰 Asking: $13450

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Auto Collection

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AUTO for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AUTO 114,000 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 157
2013 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT 199,000 KM $11,750 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM for sale in North York, ON
2017 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 193,000 KM $9,750 + tax & lic

Email Best Auto Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(437) 422-XXXX

(click to show)

(437) 422-9465

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2015 Volkswagen Golf