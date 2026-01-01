$15,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Volkswagen Golf
MINIT CONDITION,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,TDI
2015 Volkswagen Golf
MINIT CONDITION,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,TDI
Location
Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2A7AU2FM025419
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
Vehicle Description
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Auto Rev Inc.
4457B Chesswood Dr
& 4459 Chesswood Dr
Toronto, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Auto Rev Inc.
4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
Member UCDA Member
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Call Dealer
416-636-XXXX(click to show)
416-636-7776
Alternate Numbers416-828-0075
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Rev Inc.
416-636-7776
2015 Volkswagen Golf