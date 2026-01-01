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<p dir=ltr>Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>Auto Rev Inc.</p><p dir=ltr>4457B Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>& 4459 Chesswood Dr</p><p dir=ltr>Toronto, ON</p><p dir=ltr>M3J 2C2 </p><p dir=ltr>416-636-7776</p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

130,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Golf

MINIT CONDITION,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,TDI

Watch This Vehicle
14450716

2015 Volkswagen Golf

MINIT CONDITION,ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,TDI

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1784219553060
  2. 1784219553535
  3. 1784219553951
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW2A7AU2FM025419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon! For an exclusive viewing before posting, please call us.

 

Auto Rev Inc.

4457B Chesswood Dr

& 4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2 

416-636-7776

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
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416-636-XXXX

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416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
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$15,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2015 Volkswagen Golf