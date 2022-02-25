2015 Volkswagen Golf...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$14,900 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8275869

8275869 Stock #: 9751

9751 VIN: 3VW117AUXFM059751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.