2015 Volkswagen GTI

143,271 KM

Details

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2015 Volkswagen GTI

2015 Volkswagen GTI

5dr HB DSG Autobahn-PERFORMANCE UPGRADES

2015 Volkswagen GTI

5dr HB DSG Autobahn-PERFORMANCE UPGRADES

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

143,271KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6124710
  VIN: 3VW4T7AU1FM061458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 143,271 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI, a Performance Car with Performance Upgrades ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYILNDER MOTOR. Interior includes: CLASSIC PLAID GTI SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. PERFORMANCE BUILD LIST INCLUDES: UNITRONIC STAGE 2 PLUS TUNE, 3 INCH DOWNPIPE, COILOVERS, COLD AIR INTAKE, FULL EXHAUST, and TYPE R TURBO. Includes NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA. AMAZING REPUTATION: "WHAT WE LIKE: In a word, everything. The universal praise of a vehicle," (caranddriver.com). "Winner 2015 Best Sports Car for the Money" (cars.usnews.com). "the Golf won our coveted 2015 Car of the Year," (motortrend.com). Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

