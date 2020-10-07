2015 Volkswagen GTI ...

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Active Handling Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Map Lights Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Power Options Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof

Additional Features Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Illuminated Visor Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

