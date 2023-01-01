Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

173,000 KM

$13,450

+ tax & licensing
$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,450

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049043
  • VIN: 3VWL07AJ5FM203496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA

 

FULLY LOADED

HEATED SEAT

BACK UP CAMERA

LEATHER

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

 

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

