1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
YOUR ONLINE CAR-BUYING AWAITS! CONTACTLESS DELIVERY! DON'T PAY FOR 90 DAYS! Come see this 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan CONTACTLESS DELIVERY 2.0L while we still have it in stock!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 195/65 R15H AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.*Expert Reviews! *As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors.*Stop By Today *Stop by Golden Mile Chrysler located at 1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
