$9,999+ tax & licensing
1-888-396-3393
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE+
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
- Listing ID: 8797466
- Stock #: 17081
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2FM328994
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,687 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN ON TRADE, EQUIPPED WITH REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE AND MEDIA, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS AND MORE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT,WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE .
Vehicle Features
