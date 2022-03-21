Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

133,687 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

133,687KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8797466
  • Stock #: 17081
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2FM328994

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,687 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN ON TRADE, EQUIPPED WITH REVERSE CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE AND MEDIA, AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS AND MORE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT,WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE . The same address for over 26 YEARS!! With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years. We pride ourselves on our dedication to clients and the outstanding return and referral business we have received over the years! We want to thank our clients for their continued support in Malibu Motors and for helping us to achieve our goals and maintain a successful, dedicated and honest business. ALL PRICES DO NOT INCLUDED TAXES, LICENSE AND OMVIC FEE. WE DO RESERVE THE RIGHT NOT TO SELL TO EXPORTERS OR ANY CLIENT WE FEEL UNCOMFORTABLE WITH. Our experienced sales staff are eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Please do not hesitate to reach out and request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling at any time we are here to help you and to make the car buying experience, seamless and stress-free. We can’t wait to meet you and welcome you to Malibu Motors! We look forward to building a trusted relationship with you soon!! Visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/malibumotorstoronto WE HAVE THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT MERCEDES BENZ INVENTORY IN TORONTO AND SURROUNDING AREA, WE SERVICE MERCEDES BENZ AND ARE AN AUTHORIZED REPAIR SHOP FOR SEVERAL WARRANTY COMPANIES. WE SELL C230, C250, C350, C300, C400. C450,B250, SL 63 AMG,CL 550,ML400, ML350 E350, E300, E550,E400,GLE, COUPE,GLS 450 4 DOOR,ML350,GLK350, GLK250,CLS550, S550, GLC300,C43, S63, C63, C63S,C43, AMG, GLA45, CLA 45 GLA250,CLA, JAGUAR XF, JAGUAR XJ, CONVERTIBLE (CABRIO) 4MATIC MODELS, NAVIGATION IS AVAILABLE IN SEVERAL OF OUR VEHICLES. SPORTS PACKAGE, AMG PACKAGES AVAILABLE, PANORAMIC ROOFS AVAILABLE. Malibu motors reserves the right not to sell to any dealer or exporter even at full price. WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDIT POOR CREDIT, GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, CREDIT REBUILDING, NEW TO COUNTRY, R9, PREVIOUS BANKRUPT, PREVIOUS PROPOSAL APPLY ONLINE FOR A QUICK RESPONSE FOLLOW THE LINK TO OUR SECURE CREDIT APPLICATION http://www.malibumotors.ca/financing/application.htm www.malibumotors.ca 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

