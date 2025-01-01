$10,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
2015 Volkswagen Passat
HIGHLINE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,768KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1VWCS7A39FC112163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8240
- Mileage 117,768 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2015 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE, dark blue color with 117,000km (STK#8240) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $10990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.87 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated windshield washer jets
Heated Side Mirrors
Leather door trim
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Front struts
Automatic hazard warning lights
DVD navigation system
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S)
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
1 SUBWOOFER
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
POWER GLASS MOONROOF / SUNROOF
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
30GB HARD DRIVE
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
16.4 STEERING RATIO
COVERED CUPHOLDERS
METALLIC DASH TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
BODY-COLOR WITH CHROME ACCENTS BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
400 WATTS
FENDER PREMIUM BRAND
CORNERING FRONT FOG LIGHTS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
CAR-NET SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email First Choice Motors
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2015 Volkswagen Passat