2015 Volkswagen Touareg

263,292 KM

$21,985

+ tax & licensing
$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

EXECLINE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | MUST SEE

2015 Volkswagen Touareg

EXECLINE | ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | MUST SEE

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,985

+ taxes & licensing

263,292KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7710853
  Stock #: 1846
  VIN: WVGEP9BP8FD001846

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,292 KM

** DONT BE FOOLED BY THE MILEAGE!! HIGHWAY KMS!! ONLY ONE OWNER!! WAS REALLY WELL TAKEN CARE OF!! **

** NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED! A MUST SEE!! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bciWtYOs92ajRPvanVMwIcDa7yKdImsh

 

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILALBE! PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO APPLY ONLINE

WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR OVER PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH EVERY SINGLE OPTION! THIS IS A TOP OF THE LINE MODEL! NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER, PANORAMIC ROOF, PREMIUM MERIDAN SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, REAR DOOR SUNDSHADES, ACTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE ASSIST, FRONT ASSIST, PARK DISTANCE ASSIST, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH START AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra. Finance fee may apply ***

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

