2015 Volkswagen Touareg

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9358741

9358741 Stock #: 001345

001345 VIN: WVGEP9BP8FD001345

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour METALLIC BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Compass PERIMETER ALARM Mini Overhead Console Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Power Rear Child Safety Locks Mechanical Hill Descent Control Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.27 Axle Ratio Regular Ride Suspension 220 Amp Alternator Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs 100 L Fuel Tank Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 85-Amp/Hr 450CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 3.0L TDI 530.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Wheels w/Silver Accents Aluminum Spare Wheel Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features GVWR: 2 Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 860 kgs 6 305 lbs

