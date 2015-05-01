Menu
2015 Volvo S60

133,200 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2015 Volvo S60

2015 Volvo S60

2015.5 4dr Sdn T6 Premier Plus AWD

2015 Volvo S60

2015.5 4dr Sdn T6 Premier Plus AWD

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

133,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10210368
  • Stock #: 332249
  • VIN: YV1902TK9F2332249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,200 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Volvo S60 | T6 | Premier Plus | AWD | Clean Carfax | Leather Seat | Sunroof | Back-Up Camera | Heated Seat | Power Seat | Rain Sensor | ABS | Power Mirror | Cruise Control | A/C | Power Steering Wheel | &&& More

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!



ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!



AND APPLY FOR FINANCING



CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.



$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tracker System
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Mobile hotspot internet access
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Door Bins and Audio Media Storage
Anti-Whiplash Fixed Front Head Restraints and Power Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Passenger Illumination
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: power driver seat w/memory and power passenger seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Mechanical

180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.33 Axle Ratio
67.4 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert
Aluminum Door Panel Insert
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
ENGINE: 3.0L 24V INLINE 6-CYLINDER TURBO
Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

