$10,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Volvo XC60
PREMIER ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
2015 Volvo XC60
PREMIER ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,409KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN YV440MDK7F2648708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 8279
- Mileage 202,409 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2015 Volvo XC60 PREMIER, grey color with 202,000km (STK#8279) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $10990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- All wheel drive
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic Parking Brake
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Aluminum Interior Accents
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Halogen Headlights
Silver roof rails
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
160 watts
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Headlight cleaners
3-point front seatbelts
Premium leather upholstery
Alloy door trim
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Regenerative braking system
Footwell lights
Emergency braking preparation
Automatic hazard warning lights
DVD navigation system
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
INTEGRATED EXHAUST
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
ALERT SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
ALLOY DASH TRIM
3 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
FRONT SKID PLATE(S)
ALLOY STEERING WHEEL TRIM
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD
16.0 STEERING RATIO
AUTO-OFF REAR FOG LIGHTS
VOLVO ON-CALL SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
ENGINE START SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
REAL TIME TRAFFIC NAVIGATION DATA
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOLVO CARS SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIBILITY
HOTSPOT WI-FI
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2015 Volvo XC60