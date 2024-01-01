Menu
WELL MAINTAINED AND LOTS OF ACURA SERVICE RECORDS!!
EXCELLENT CONDITION!
 
 **THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE& SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

2016 Acura ILX

124,887 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura ILX

2016 Acura ILX

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-743-1010

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,887KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UDE2F70GA803240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1251
  • Mileage 124,887 KM

Vehicle Description

WELL MAINTAINED AND LOTS OF ACURA SERVICE RECORDS!!
EXCELLENT CONDITION!

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE& SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Mechanical

Power Steering
3.94 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Interior

Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones

Exterior

LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Aluminum dash trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
1 SUBWOOFER
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DIAMETER 15 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
15.3 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 20 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
TIRE SEALANT SPARE TIRE KIT
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

