$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Acura ILX
"
2016 Acura ILX
"
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,887KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 19UDE2F70GA803240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1251
- Mileage 124,887 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WELL MAINTAINED AND LOTS OF ACURA SERVICE RECORDS!!
EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE& SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
EXCELLENT CONDITION!
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE& SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.94 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Chrome window trim
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Aluminum dash trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Leather-trimmed upholstery
Led Headlights
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
WITH READ FUNCTION ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
ANTI-TRAPPING MOONROOF / SUNROOF
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
1 SUBWOOFER
PERFORATED UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
DIAMETER 15 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
PROXIMITY ENTRY SYSTEM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
REAR MULTI-VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM
15.3 STEERING RATIO
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DIAMETER 20 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
TIRE SEALANT SPARE TIRE KIT
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring 137,291 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul EV ELECTRIC VEHICLE/NAVIGATION/REAR CAMERA 82,000 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y PERFORMANCE - CLEAN CARFAX/DUAL MOTOR/AWD/ONE OWNE 47,000 KM $52,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2016 Acura ILX