<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;> </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>2016 ACURA ILX PREMIUM FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE VEHICLE WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES AND A CLEAN INTERIOR!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17 OEM ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, 2nd SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH HUBCAPS, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ACURA RELIABILITY! AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $12,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>**APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;> </span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>Auto Resale Inc</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>56 Martin Ross Ave</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>North York, ON M3J 2L4</span></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt;><span style=font-family: Helvetica;>647-862-7904</span></span></p>

2016 Acura ILX

171,860 KM

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Premium Pkg FWD *SAFETY INCL*2 SETS OF TIRES*

12293343

Premium Pkg FWD *SAFETY INCL*2 SETS OF TIRES*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
171,860KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UDE2F76GA802030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,860 KM

Vehicle Description

*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*

 

2016 ACURA ILX PREMIUM FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE VEHICLE WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES AND A CLEAN INTERIOR!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" OEM ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, 2nd SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH HUBCAPS, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ACURA RELIABILITY! AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $12,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

**APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

