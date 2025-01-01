$12,499+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura ILX
Premium Pkg FWD *SAFETY INCL*2 SETS OF TIRES*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,860 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES*FINANCING AVAILABLE!*
2016 ACURA ILX PREMIUM FWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL RUST FREE VEHICLE WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES AND A CLEAN INTERIOR!! VEHICLE IS OPTIONED WITH 17" OEM ALLOY RIMS WITH MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, 2nd SET OF WINTER TIRES WITH HUBCAPS, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ACURA RELIABILITY! AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $12,499 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
**APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
