2016 ACURA RDX TECHNOLOGY

**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!

FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 8.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE.

CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $649, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.**

2016 Acura RDX

151,526 KM

$18,480

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

11998393

2016 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

$18,480

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,526KM
VIN 5J8TB4H53GL802700

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,526 KM

2016 ACURA RDX TECHNOLOGY

2016 ACURA RDX TECHNOLOGY 

**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!

FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $999 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 8.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 

CERTIFICATION** All vehicles can be certified & E-tested for an additional $649, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified.** 

WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"

 

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Passenger Seat
Voice Activated Multi Zone Auto-Climate Control Air Conditioning w/Gps Linked
Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar support and 8-way power front passenger's seat
ADAPTIVE
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Clock

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P235/60R18 102V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control
72-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display

BLUETOOTH AUDIO
GVWR: 2
In-Dash CD
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
USB device connector
Dolby Pro Logic II
MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability and MP3/auxiliary input jack
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System -inc: 10 speakers
Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media storage
DVD-audio player
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter
260 kgs (4
983 lbs.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222

$18,480

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2016 Acura RDX