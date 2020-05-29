Menu
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Yorkdale Fine Cars

416-792-3742

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Quattro, Panoramic, Leather, LED, Non Accidents

2016 Audi A3

2.0T Quattro, Panoramic, Leather, LED, Non Accidents

Location

Yorkdale Fine Cars

2760 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R4

416-792-3742

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,631KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5122775
  • Stock #: Y2-1398
  • VIN: WAUB8GFF1G1016912
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Car Proof:
This Stunning Audi A3 is provided with a Clean NON ACCIDENTS Car Proof History Report!

Color:
This Beautiful Audi features a White over Black Leather Interior.


Main Features:
 Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats


 


 


If you have any question please do not hesitate to call (416)792-3742 or Email us yorkdalefinecars2760@gmail.com. This vehicle is located at 2760 Dufferin St.


Financing is always an option. Student, New Immigrant, Bad Credit, Good Credit or No Credit. We Finance Everyone! With our numerous Financial Institutions & Private Lenders we work hard to find you the best rates possible.


We offer Multiple Warranty Packages with each package customized to ensure your needs are covered with any of our Peace of Mind Protection Packages. As per regulations by OMVIC this vehicle is NOT CERTIFIED. This vehicle is not considered Road-Ready and can not be DRIVEN. CERTIFICATION FEE is $595.00. Once the vehicle is CERTIFIED, then it is considered Road-Ready and can be DRIVEN. 


Our Vehicles are listed at an aggressive and very reasonable price point. Ask about our Price Matching Policy.


To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.


Uploaded Pictures May Be Generic


Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the GTA ! (Price match guarantee)

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Leather Steering Wheels

