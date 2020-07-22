+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2016 Audi A3 E-Tron, an Amazing Condition Audi Electric Hybrid ! AMAZING CONDITION, this Audi A3 Etron comes with a "150 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque by itself, while the electric motor chips in 102 hp and 243 lb-ft. Total system output is rated at 204 hp and 258 lb-ft when both motors are in full swing," (edumunds.com). Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER VEHICLE ! Well Reviewed: "Sporty characteristics make driving fun Plug-in hybrid technology for the entry-luxury category Stylish, well-built cabin Versatile hatchback body style," (edumunds.com). "Along with its vivid electric performance and surprisingly sporty handling, the A3 e-tron is still an Audi. That means an excellent MMI infotainment system, a quality stereo system and an interior whose build quality is second to none," (driving.ca). Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and PROXIMITY SENSORS. Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
