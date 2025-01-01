Menu
Sunroof
Heated Seats
Keyless Entry
Navigation

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799. 
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113

Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!

2016 Audi A4

106,500 KM

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi A4

2.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK PLUS (COMING SOON!!!)

12579515

2016 Audi A4

2.0T QUATTRO TECHNIK PLUS (COMING SOON!!!)

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAUKFCFL8GN003314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1430
  • Mileage 106,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof
Heated Seats
Keyless Entry
Navigation

Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.

5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Monday-Saturday: 10am-6pm
417-879-7113

Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or visit our establishment to take a look at what we have. We look forward to seeing you!

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-XXXX

416-879-7113

$14,950

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2016 Audi A4