$22,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A7
3.0T quattro Technik
2016 Audi A7
3.0T quattro Technik
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WAU3GAFC2GN020308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1409
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Own the Roads in Style with the Pre-Owned 2016 Audi A7 3.0T Technik! UPGRADED EXHAUST*** SKIRT PACKAGE *** INTERIOR TRIM *** EURO GRILL.
Elevate your driving experience with the luxurious and sophisticated 2016 Audi A7 3.0T Technik. This stunning pre-owned vehicle offers a host of premium features to ensure every journey is a remarkable one. Here's why this Audi A7 stands out:
- Sleek Design: Finished in a stylish Brown exterior color, the Audi A7 exudes elegance and sophistication on the road.
- Premium Comfort: With Leather Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, and Climate Control with Multi-Zone A/C, every ride is a comfortable and enjoyable one.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with features like Navigation System, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, and Smartphone Integration.
- Safety First: Drive with confidence knowing that this Audi A7 comes equipped with safety features like Front Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Automatic Highbeams, Rear Parking Aid, Cross-Traffic Alert, and more.
- Performance Prowess: Powered by a V6 Cylinder Engine with Supercharged capabilities and All Wheel Drive, the Audi A7 delivers a dynamic and responsive driving experience.
- Convenience at Your Fingertips: Enjoy key features such as Keyless Entry and Start, Power Liftgate, Power Sunroof, Power-Adjustable Seats, and more.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified. Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Bags
Rearview Camera
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Carpeting
Cigarette lighter
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Remote Fuel Door
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Halogen Headlights
Convenience
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Security
Anti-Theft
Seating
Leather Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Air Condition
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
SPORT PACKAGE
All equiped
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Dual Remote Mirrors
Assist handle
Fold Down Rear Seat
ADVANCE TRAC AWD
STABBILITY CONTROL
WINDOWS TINTED
AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
DUAL AIR AND HEAT
CC CRUISE CONTROL
EXT HEATED MIRRORS
BOSE SPEAKER SYTEM
INTERVAL VIPERS
QUADS SEATING
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-879-7113
2016 Audi A7