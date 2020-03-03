Menu
2016 Audi Q3

Progressiv S-Line**PANORAMIC ROOF**NO ACCIDENT**

2016 Audi Q3

Progressiv S-Line**PANORAMIC ROOF**NO ACCIDENT**

Location

Niacars

1270 Finch Ave W Unit# 7, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-655-8554

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707402
  • Stock #: 000507
  • VIN: WA1JFCFS3GR000507
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

1 Owner, No Accident, Automatic Hatch, Panoramic roof, Alloy Wheels, Leather, Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Two Sets of Keys, Power Windows, Power Locks, Has Books

No HIDDEN FEE NO DOCUMENTATION FEE!
WILL BE SOLD CERTIFIED FOR ADDITIONAL FEE OF $599 OTHERWISE AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

EXTREMELY CLEAN INSIDE OUT!

$0 Down, Good credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, Everyone is approved Low Interest from 4.9% on OAC!

All the cars come with FREE CarFAX

Tax and Licensing is extra

Please Call or txt: 416-655-8554 before your visit to make sure the vehicle is still available.

Niacars Inc.

1270 Finch Avenue W. Unit # 7 North York, ON. M3J-3J7

Buy with confidence

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA
Free Carfax will come with all of our cars

Building a long term relationship is our goal!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

