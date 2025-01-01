Menu
**NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX**TONS OF SERVICE**SAFETY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

2016 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM AWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH TONS OF RECENT SERVICE AND A CLEAN CARFAX!! VEHICLE IS ONE OF THE CHEAPEST ON THE MARKET! THIS Q5 INCLUDES, 18 ALLOY WHEELS WITH COOPER WINTER TIRES, BEAUTIFUL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 KEYS, REAR WINDOW DEICER, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $10,499 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!  
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

2016 Audi Q5

194,850 KM

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi Q5

quattro 2.0T Premium *CLN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*

13327730

2016 Audi Q5

quattro 2.0T Premium *CLN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1C2AFP3GA079938

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,850 KM

**NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX**TONS OF SERVICE**SAFETY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

2016 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM AWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH TONS OF RECENT SERVICE AND A CLEAN CARFAX!! VEHICLE IS ONE OF THE CHEAPEST ON THE MARKET! THIS Q5 INCLUDES, 18" ALLOY WHEELS WITH COOPER WINTER TIRES, BEAUTIFUL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 KEYS, REAR WINDOW DEICER, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $10,499 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!  
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
PLEASE CALL 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc 
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4 
647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
2016 Audi Q5