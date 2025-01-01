$10,599+ taxes & licensing
2016 Audi Q5
quattro 2.0T Premium *CLN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,599
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,850 KM
Vehicle Description
**NO ACCIDENTS CLEAN CARFAX**TONS OF SERVICE**SAFETY INCLUDED**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
2016 AUDI Q5 PREMIUM AWD SUV FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH TONS OF RECENT SERVICE AND A CLEAN CARFAX!! VEHICLE IS ONE OF THE CHEAPEST ON THE MARKET! THIS Q5 INCLUDES, 18" ALLOY WHEELS WITH COOPER WINTER TIRES, BEAUTIFUL BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HEATED SEATS, SINGLE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, PARKING SENSORS, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 KEYS, REAR WINDOW DEICER, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $10,499 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
****BY APPOINTMENT ONLY****
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
