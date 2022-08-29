$20,295+ tax & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.
416-271-9996
2016 Audi Q5
2.0T Progressiv
Location
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
155,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9314155
- VIN: wa1l2afp5ga021992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 AUDI Q5 PROGRESSIVE FOR SALE!! GREAT RUNNING VEHICLE WITH NEW BRAKES FRONT AND REAR, CLEAN CARPROOF AND LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY!!! CAR IS PRICED TO SELL, CERTIFIED AND PLUS TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED. PLEASE CONTACT BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE. CONACT 647-862-7904 FOR INFO!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
