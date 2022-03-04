Menu
2016 Audi TT

34,620 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

2.0T S-Line NAVI Back-Up Cam Drive Select Clean Carfax Bang & Olufsen

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

34,620KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8464569
  Stock #: 022217
  VIN: TRUC5AFVXG1022217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 34,620 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Audi TT S-Line 2.0T 4-Cyl TFSI S Tronic Quattro, NAVI, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Drive Select (Dynamic, Individual, Comfort), Leather, Digital Dash, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Seat, Keyless Entry, Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Parking Distance Control. Clean Carfax.
______________________________________
***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.
____________________________________________________
***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair...
______________________________________
***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.
Prices are plus HST & Licensing.
______________________________________
***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***
1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.
2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify
3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.
4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.
5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax.



Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Power Steering
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

