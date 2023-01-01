2016 BMW 2-Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9985649

9985649 Stock #: STOCK-18

STOCK-18 VIN: WBA1M5C53GV769521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Knee Air Bag Convertible Soft Top Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.