Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW 3 Series

96,776 KM

Details Description

$21,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,897

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive|AWD|TWINPOWERTURBO|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|+++

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 3 Series

320i xDrive|AWD|TWINPOWERTURBO|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 10502055
  2. 10502055
  3. 10502055
  4. 10502055
  5. 10502055
  6. 10502055
  7. 10502055
  8. 10502055
  9. 10502055
  10. 10502055
  11. 10502055
  12. 10502055
  13. 10502055
  14. 10502055
  15. 10502055
  16. 10502055
  17. 10502055
  18. 10502055
  19. 10502055
  20. 10502055
  21. 10502055
  22. 10502055
  23. 10502055
  24. 10502055
  25. 10502055
  26. 10502055
  27. 10502055
  28. 10502055
  29. 10502055
  30. 10502055
Contact Seller

$21,897

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,776KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10502055
  • Stock #: M5518
  • VIN: WBA8A3C55GK689019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M5518
  • Mileage 96,776 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** FEATURING : XDRIVE AWD, TWINPOWER TURBO, WOOD TRIMS, WELL EQUIPPED VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, RED STITCHED BLACK LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, AM, FM, CD, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, SPORT MODE, ECO PRO MODE, AND MUCH MORE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2013 Porsche Panamer...
 73,467 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2023 Mercedes-Benz S...
 7,714 KM
$159,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 7 Series M7...
 79,120 KM
$79,987 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory