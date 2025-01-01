Menu
Special Finance Price: $15,999 | Cash Price: $17,499 2016 BMW 328i xDrive - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Push Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More. Odometer: 113,000 KM.

2016 BMW 3 Series

113,000 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|HEATED SEATS

12457819

2016 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive - SUNROOF|NAVIGATION|HEATED SEATS

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

Logo_NoBadges

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
113,000KM
VIN WBA8E3G5XGNT78621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
South African Model Designation
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
SULEV Emissions
Transmission: Sport Automatic
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Valvetronic
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
high precision direct injection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Turbocharged -inc: aluminum engine block
Double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing and electronic throttle control

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2016 BMW 3 Series