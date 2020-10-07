Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

113,396 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d XDRIVE DIESEL NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF

2016 BMW 3 Series

328d XDRIVE DIESEL NAVI PKG LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 438953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,396 KM

Vehicle Description

PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

A- Choose your vehicle

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or 647 699-8214

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

C- Apply for financing ( If you need )

..........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................



D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home

...........................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................



1OWNER OFF LEASE, LEASED IN 2015 AND SERVICED IN 2017 AND 2018 IN BMW STORE....... NAVIGATION AND SPORT PACKGE.........DIESEL............BACK UP CAMERA....................AWD......NAVIGATION.....................LEATHER INT......POWER SUNROOF.......SEDAN................AUTOMATIC..............A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE......**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED......FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)* .....APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.......FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!........HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION............WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT WWW.NEXCAR.CA.............WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener.....................VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED,CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $699+ TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

