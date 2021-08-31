Menu
2016 BMW 3 Series

49,700 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2016 BMW 3 Series

2016 BMW 3 Series

320XI|AWD|NAV|BU Camera|Apple Carplay|Sunroof|Heat

2016 BMW 3 Series

320XI|AWD|NAV|BU Camera|Apple Carplay|Sunroof|Heat

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

49,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7716982
  Stock #: 1425389171
  VIN: WBA8E5G5XGNT94782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 BMW 320 | AWD | Low Mileage | Sport line | Navigation | Back-Up Camera | Apple Carplay | Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Seat | ECO Mode | Sport Mode | ESC |  Parking Sensor | Power Seat | Push Botton Start | Bluetooth | & more

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

?ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FORCERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

?No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.

_________________________________________________________________________

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

_________________________________________________________________________

Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage.

?

?

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

?

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

